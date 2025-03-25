Brown closed with nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 113-95 win over Sacramento.

Following a three-game absence due to a bone bruise in his right knee, Brown returned to action Monday and was eased back into things. Jayson Tatum picked up an ankle injury in this contest, however, meaning Brown could see a bump in usage going forward. Brown may also see some maintenance days in the final weeks, as the Celtics are sitting comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference.