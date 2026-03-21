Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left quad contusion, per Jack Simone of BostonSportsJournal.com.
Brown likely picked up the bruise during Friday's 30-point performance against the Grizzlies, but the probable tag suggests it won't force him to the sidelines. The star wing has been on an absolute tear lately, averaging 34.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists over his last three outings while shooting 36-of-38 from the charity stripe. Assuming he's cleared following Sunday's shootaround, Brown will look to extend his streak of 30-point games to four against a tough Minnesota defense.
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