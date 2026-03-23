Brown finished Sunday's 102-92 loss to the Timberwolves with 29 points (9-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes.

Brown didn't have his best shooting performance since he needed 26 shots to score 29 points, but fantasy managers will gladly look past the lack of efficiency if he continues to put up games at this rate. This was Brown's fourth straight game with at least 29 points, and although he's shooting "only" 44.9 percent from the floor, he remains highly productive while still operating as Boston's go-to scoring weapon -- even with Jayson Tatum back in the mix. For reference, Brown attempted 26 shots in this loss and has at least 20 shot attempts in five of his last six games, while Tatum is averaging 16.6 field goals per game in that same span.