Brown is questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to tightness in his left calf.

Brown has been logging 35-plus minutes a game over the past five, so the Celtics may opt to hit him with a maintenance day with his calf acting up. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if Brown can't give it a go, Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum would see a boost.