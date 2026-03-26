Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown is questionable for Friday's game versus the Hawks due to tightness in his left calf.
Brown has been logging 35-plus minutes a game over the past five, so the Celtics may opt to hit him with a maintenance day with his calf acting up. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround, but if Brown can't give it a go, Payton Pritchard and Jayson Tatum would see a boost.
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