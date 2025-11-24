Brown recorded 35 points (14-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 victory over Orlando.

Brown had his way on the offensive end Sunday night, drilling 53.8 percent of his attempts from the field while leading the team in points and setting a season high in assists on the way to a win. He's been a force as a scorer over his last four matchups, averaging 30.8 points during this hot stretch.