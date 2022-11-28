Brown (neck) will not play Monday against Charlotte, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Brown was questionable coming into the day but will be held out on the second night of a back-to-back set. Jayson Tatum figures to take on even more offensive responsibility with Brown out, while Grant Williams, Sam Hauser and Derrick White could all benefit from his absence.
