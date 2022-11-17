Brown racked up 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-101 victory over the Hawks.

Brown finished the game on a strong note, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field for 10 points in the fourth quarter while also grabbing two steals in the final period as Boston ran away with the win. The Celtics guard had just 12 points coming into the final quarter on 5-of-12 shooting and was 0-for-5 from beyond the arc in the first half. He's scored 20 or more points in all but two games this season, though he's now just 1-for-11 from three over his last two contests. Brown also failed to record an assist on Wednesday for the first time all season.