Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 30 points with six dimes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown racked up 30 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 117-112 win over the Grizzlies.
Brown has been rolling over the past three games, providing top-20 value behind averages of 29.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.3 triples and 1.0 steals per contest. He'll look to keep his hot streak going Sunday versus the Timberwolves.
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