Brown (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Charlotte, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.com reports.

Brown missed Friday's contest due to tendinitis in his left Achilles, and the issue could prevent him from missing Sunday's contest as well. The star forward has been tabbed day-to-day, so it's not an injury that carries significant concern, though the timing of the injury certainly isn't ideal for fantasy managers.