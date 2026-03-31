Brown finished Monday's 112-102 loss to the Hawks with 29 points (9-29 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 40 minutes.

Brown returned Monday from a two-game absence due to left Achilles tendinitis. As he has for most of the 2025-26 season, Brown served as the Celtics' clear No. 1 option without Jayson Tatum (rest), and the former's counting stats showed that. Brown led the Celtics in points, rebounds and assists while finishing one dime shy from his fourth triple-double of the season (second since the All-Star break). However, he missed 26 shots from the field and charity stripe (out of 43 attempts) and was responsible for six of the Celtics' 15 turnovers. Brown and Tatum should share the floor when they visit Miami on Wednesday to take on the Heat.