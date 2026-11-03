Tatum totaled 19 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to Houston.

Tatum struggled to get his shot to fall but still managed to lead Boston in scoring. He's hitting at a clip of 23.1 percent from deep over his last four matchups, though that hasn't prevented him from tallying 20-plus points in three of the four showings. Tatum has also managed to find success as a playmaker, as he's now averaging 7.9 dimes in seven games this season.