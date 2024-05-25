Holiday (illness) is officially listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Holiday has been extremely productive against the Pacers, accumulating 43 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds on 16-23 from the field across two games. He will still likely give it a go Saturday, however, if he is unable to Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser are both candidates for more playing time.