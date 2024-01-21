Holiday is questionable to play Sunday against Houston due to a right elbow sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Holiday has been featured on the injury report with a right elbow sprain since the end of December, although he's only missed one contest due to the injury. He's joined by Al Horford (rest) as questionable for Sunday's contest.
