Garza amassed 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and three assists in 15 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 win over the Wizards.

Garza was productive off the bench, scoring 15 points, falling just one point short of his season high. With Nikola Vucevic (finger) on the sidelines, Garza has cemented himself as the primary backup behind Neemias Queta. While this was an encouraging performance, as a player outside the top 280 in seven games over the past two weeks, his value is limited to those in deeper formats.