Garza totaled nine points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the Celtics.

Garza has been granted more opportunities in two straight matchups and has made them count. He came close to a double-double Tuesday night and shouldered his heaviest workload of the year in terms of minutes. Neemias Queta has also been playing well for Boston, so while it doesn't look as though Garza will take hold of the starting center role anytime soon, it's been reassuring to see the Iowa product add value in the scoring column and on the boards when given the chance.