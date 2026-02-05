Garza is in the Celtics' starting lineup against the Rockets on Wednesday, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

With Nikola Vucevic (recently traded) yet to make his Celtics debut and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Sam Hauser (thumb) both sidelined, Garza will make his second start of the season Wednesday, when he'll form a frontcourt with Neemias Queta. Garza has logged double-digit points in three of his last four outings, and over that span he has averaged 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.8 steals over 18.3 minutes per game.