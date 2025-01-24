Kornet will return to a bench role for the Celtics in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
After starting Wednesday's win against the Clippers, Kornet will assume his usual role off the bench. Boston is getting key players back for this matchup. The 29-year-old big man had a forgettable performance Wednesday, finishing with two points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.
More News
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Making start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Starting against Atlanta•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Double-digit rebounds in loss•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Plays well in win•
-
Celtics' Luke Kornet: Flirts with double-double Wednesday•