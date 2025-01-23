Kornet is part of the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Kornet will step into the first unit for the second time in three games, benefitting from the absences of Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (toe) on the first night of a back-to-back. In four starts this season, Kornet is averaging 11.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.0 blocks across 28.0 minutes.