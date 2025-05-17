Kornet chipped in five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 21 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to the Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Kornet drew the start in place of Kristaps Porzingis, who has been battling an illness for quite a while. Unlike his heroic Game 5, however, Kornet wasn't able to produce an encore performance in the blowout loss. Kornet, who is set to become a free agent, should draw considerable interest this offseason. During the regular season, Kornet appeared in 73 games with 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks in 18.6 minutes.