Kornet isn't starting Monday's game against the Hawks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Kornet got the nod at center Saturday against the Bulls, but he'll retreat to his usual bench role with Kristaps Porzingis back in action following a maintenance day off. Kornet is averaging 6.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks in 11 March appearances (three starts).