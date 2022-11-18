Smart (ankle) wasn't at shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pelicans since he was receiving medical treatment, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports
Smart is questionable ahead of Friday's game due to an ankle injury but seems to be in danger of missing his second consecutive game. If Smart is unable to play, Malcolm Brogdon will likely start in his place.
