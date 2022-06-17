Smart totaled nine points (4-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 loss to Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

The reigning DPOY was a stout offensive contributor for Boston in the finals, averaging 15.2 points per game while connecting on 38.9 percent of his threes. Poor in the Game 6 defeat, the Celtics were thoroughly outplayed and trailed sizably for most of the contest. Nonetheless, on the heels of an excellent campaign, Smart is under contract with Boston through 2026.