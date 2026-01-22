Pritchard amassed 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-104 victory over Indiana.

Pitchard handed out a team-high eight assists, marking his fifth such performance in January and his 11th of the season. The 27-year-old guard has also scored in double figures in eight of 10 outings this month, averaging 14.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 threes and 1.0 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.