Pritchard ended with five points (2-9 FG, 1-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes off the bench during Monday's 103-85 victory over the Heat.

With Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Jaylen Brown (knee) both unavailable, the Celtics deployed a tight rotation that featured Pritchard as the clear sixth man. While the fifth-year guard had trouble getting his shot off, he did pull down double-digit boards for only the second time this season while posting his best distribution numbers since he dished nine dimes against the Warriors on Jan. 20. Pritchard has played 27-plus minutes in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 47.9 percent from beyond the arc.