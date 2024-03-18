Hauser won't return to Sunday's game against the Wizards due to a left ankle sprain, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Hauser was on his way to the best game of his young career before he exited the contest after he appeared to roll his ankle near the sideline early in the third quarter. He'll ultimately finish the game with a career-high 30 points (10-13 FG, 10-13 3Pt) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes. The Celtics play the second half of a back-to-back set Monday against the Pistons, so Hauser could be at high risk of missing that contest.