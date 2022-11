Hauser chipped in nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Friday's 122-104 victory over the Kings.

Hauser has been a bonafide sniper for Boston this season, connecting on 47.6 percent of his three-point attempts. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 16.7 minutes per game across 19 contests.