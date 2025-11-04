Hauser closed with four points (1-8 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 105-103 loss to the Jazz.

Hauser offered very little in the loss, despite playing a season-high 28 minutes. As a player whose value, both in fantasy and reality, is built around his ability to hit the three-ball, Hauser has struggled to be a consistent asset thus far. Through eight games, he is averaging just 9.6 points and 3.0 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game.