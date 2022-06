Hauser (shoulder) is not listed on the team's injury report ahead of Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Warriors.

Hauser was unavailable for 12 straight games leading up to the NBA Finals, but it appears the shoulder issue he was dealing with won't keep him off the court if his number is called against the Warriors. It's unlikely he'll see the floor unless several members of Boston's rotation get hurt, but it sounds like he'll be available if needed.