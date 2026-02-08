site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: celtics-sam-hauser-ruled-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Celtics' Sam Hauser: Ruled out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hauser (back) will not play Sunday against the Knicks.
Hauser was unable to shake his questionable tag for this contest. With the sharpshooter out of the mix, the Celtics could allot more minutes to Hugo Gonzalez, Baylor Scheierman and Jordan Walsh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read