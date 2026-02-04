Celtics' Sam Hauser: Ruled out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hauser has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to a right thumb strain, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
With Hauser out and Jaylen Brown (hamstring/knee) doubtful, the Celtics are expected to be shorthanded in the second leg of this back-to-back set. Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh will likely see a significant bump in minutes, while Josh Minott may enter the rotation. Hauser's next opportunity to play will come Friday against Miami.
