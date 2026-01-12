Hauser (hamstring) is available for Monday's game against the Pacers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Hauser sat out Saturday's defeat to San Antonio with right hamstring tightness, but he's keeping his absence to a one-game minimum Monday. The sharpshooter has started four straight contests, and Hauser has averaged 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 26.3 minutes per tilt across nine starts in 2025-26.