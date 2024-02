Tillman (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Chicago, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Tillman has been dealing with a left knee injury in recent weeks and hasn't yet been able to make his debut for the Celtics after being traded from Memphis to Boston in early February. However, he'll be able to suit up as the Celtics resume play following the All-Star break. The 25-year-old should compete with Luke Kornet for reserve center minutes now that he's healthy.