Tillman provided zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes during Saturday's 132-106 win over the Hawks.

Tillman played his first game in almost six weeks, albeit for just five minutes during garbage time. While Neemias Queta has been able to take significant steps forward in his development this season, Tillman has been relegated to a depth role, having suited up on just 12 occasions.