Tillman will return to a reserve role in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Tillman will come off the bench in favor of Luke Kornet. The 25-year-old has averaged 4.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.2 minutes in 30 games as a reserve this season.
