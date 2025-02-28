Tillman (knee) recorded zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal across five minutes in Wednesday's 117-97 loss to the Pistons.

Tillman missed three straight games due to knee inflammation before being cleared to play Tuesday, but he didn't see the floor in the Celtics' 10-point win over the Raptors. He remained out of the rotation for the second leg of the back-to-back set, as Tillman didn't check into the game until the Pistons already had the victory well in hand. After re-signing with Boston on a two-year deal over the summer, Tillman has endured the worst season of his five-year career; he's averaging just 7.1 minutes per game over his 28 appearances and is shooting just 23.8 percent from the field.