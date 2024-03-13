Tillman amassed seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 123-107 road win over the Jazz.

Tillman's 27 minutes of run were driven by the absence of both Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring) and Al Horford (toe). Still, the big man produced solid numbers off the bench, which led to a plus-14 point differential rating. Since Boston acquired Tillman at the deadline, minutes have been erratic for both Tillman and Luke Kornet. But both were able to shine in what was the last game of a five-match road trip. Expect Tillman's minutes to decrease Thursday when the Celtics return home to face the Suns.