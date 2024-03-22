Tillman is starting Friday's game against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Tillman is set to make his first start as a member of the Celtics due to the absence of Al Horford (toe) and Jayson Tatum (ankle). The Michigan State product has logged double-digit minutes off the bench in five straight matchups, averaging 3.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists over this stretch.