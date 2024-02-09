Tillman (knee) said Friday that he doesn't have a timetable to return, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Tillman was traded from the Grizzlies to the Celtics on Wednesday, but he's been dealing with a left knee injury recently. He participated in Boston's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Wizards, but his comments afterward imply that he'll be sidelined against Washington. Once Tillman is healthy, he should operate as the Celtics' primary backup at center behind Kristaps Porzingis.