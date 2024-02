Tillman (knee) won't play against the Heat on Sunday, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tillman was traded to the Celtics from the Grizzlies, but it remains to be seen when he'll be able to make his Boston debut, as the big man acknowledged earlier this week that he doesn't have a timetable for his return from a nagging left knee injury. His next chance to play will come against the Nets on Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if Tillman is sidelined for a few more games after Sunday.