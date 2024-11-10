Tillman won't start Sunday's game against the Bucks, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
With Jaylen Brown (hip) returning to action, Tillman will revert to his usual backup role. He's averaged 12.3 minutes per game over seven appearances as a reserve this season.
