Tillman (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Tillman will miss a seventh straight game for Boston while dealing with a knee issue. The next opportunity for the 25-year-old big man to get back on the floor for the defending NBA champions will be Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
