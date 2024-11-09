Tillman is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
The Celtics are switching things up in the frontcourt and Tillman will get the nod alongside Al Horford. This will be the former's first start of the campaign. He's averaging 2.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Sees 15 minutes of run in win•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Good to go for camp•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Intends to reunite with Boston•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Plays 11 minutes in Game 3 win•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Available for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Xavier Tillman: Questionable for Game 2•