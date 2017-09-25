Randle was waived by the Knicks on Monday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The move was expected, as the Knicks needed to clear a roster spot following the acquisitions of Enes Kanter and Doug McDermott over the weekend. Randle, whose contract was not fully guaranteed, averaged 5.3 points, 1.3 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game last season.