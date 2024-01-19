Koloko (illness) is dealing with a blood clot issue that is threatening his basketball career, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Koloko hasn't yet suited up this season, and he was waived by the Raptors on Wednesday to complete the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to Indiana. Koloko showed some promise during his rookie season and averaged 3.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.8 minutes per game. However, he'll be unable to practice or play in the NBA until he's cleared by the league's Fitness to Play Panel.