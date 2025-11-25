Christian Koloko: Waived by LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Lakers waived Koloko on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
After spending the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way contract with the Lakers, Koloko signed another one-year, two-way pact with the club in July. However, the big man will now have to explore other opportunities after being let go. In a corresponding move, Los Angeles signed Drew Timme to a two-way deal.
