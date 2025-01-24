Coffey is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Coffey finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 44 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. However, the return of Kawhi Leonard (knee) will send Coffey back to his regular role off the bench. Coffey has started in only 10 of his 42 appearances this season, so he's used to being part of the second unit.