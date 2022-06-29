Coffey became a restricted free agent Wednesday, as the Clippers tendered him a $2.1 million qualifying offer, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Coffey was a significant part of the Clippers' rotation last season, and he reached career highs nearly across the board with 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.7 minutes. It wouldn't be surprising if the Clippers brought him back, though his role will presumably be reduced significantly once the team is fully healthy.