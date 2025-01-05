Coffey is not starting Saturday against the Hawks, Lauren Rosen of FanDuel TV reports.

Coffey got the start in the 116-98 loss to the Thunder on Thursday, notching 26 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 35 minutes while going 6-for-8 from three-point range. Coffey has spent most of the season playing off the bench, though, doing so in 24 of his 33 appearances. He's averaging 9.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game when coming off the second unit.