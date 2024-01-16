Zubac (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Zubac is in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a right calf issue, and he's been diagnosed with a strain after initially being added to the injury report with calf tightness. This may be a precautionary move by the Clippers to give him a few extra days to rest, as LA doesn't take the court again until Sunday. Daniel Theis figures to draw another start at center in Zubac's absence Tuesday night.