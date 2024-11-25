Zubac supplied 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 25 minutes during Sunday's 125-99 victory over the 76ers.

Zubac has been one of the most consistent big men in the NBA this season. The veteran has racked up three straight double-doubles and four in his last five appearances. He's averaging 13.6 points and 12.2 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.